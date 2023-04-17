Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,372 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 785,003 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 988,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 806,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,781,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

TQQQ opened at $27.45 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

