Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $17.01 on Monday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

