Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $173.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $165.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

