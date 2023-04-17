Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

WVE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 86,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,562. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $442.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

In other news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at $429,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $3,733,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,071 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

