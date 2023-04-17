Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 198,379 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock worth $6,451,329. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,689,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 115.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.