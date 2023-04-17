Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $123.87 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 4.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of American Express worth $123,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,216 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,578. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

