Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $19.36 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,762 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $19,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

DHI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.42. 1,381,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,986. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

