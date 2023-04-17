Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 240,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313,131. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $273.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

