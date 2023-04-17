Waverton Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.82. 552,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

