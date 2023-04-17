Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,580 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Salesforce by 1,115.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 24,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 30,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 589,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

CRM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.29. 3,050,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,072. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $196.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.