Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 50,406 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 556,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,406 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 2.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $77,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

TMUS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 970,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,298. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.