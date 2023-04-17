Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

WAYN opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.29. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 20.19%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

