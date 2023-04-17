Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anaergia (ANRGF)

Anaergia (OTCMKTS: ANRGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2023 – Anaergia had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$6.00.

4/12/2023 – Anaergia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$4.50.

4/11/2023 – Anaergia had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$3.00.

4/11/2023 – Anaergia had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$4.00.

4/11/2023 – Anaergia had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$4.75.

2/23/2023 – Anaergia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Anaergia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANRGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Anaergia Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

