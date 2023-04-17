Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $17.33

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $17.86. Weibo shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 34,756 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.
Weibo Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
