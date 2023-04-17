Welch & Forbes LLC Has $24.29 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $24,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,396. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.