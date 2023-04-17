Welch & Forbes LLC Has $92.91 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $92,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

