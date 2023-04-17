Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $53,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 73.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.29. 186,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,187. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

