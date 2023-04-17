Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,634 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.08% of American Water Works worth $22,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 315,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,901. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average is $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

