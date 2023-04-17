Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 6,062 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. ResMed comprises about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.21% of ResMed worth $63,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $223.84. 169,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,607. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average of $218.54. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

