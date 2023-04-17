Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $140.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

GTLS stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 628,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,016,000 after acquiring an additional 504,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.