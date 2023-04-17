Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $366.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $366.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,540. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

