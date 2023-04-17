Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $155.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

DOV traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.07. The stock had a trading volume of 249,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

