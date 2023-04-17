Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,788,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,292,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.