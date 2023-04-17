Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $48.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.90. 16,788,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,292,965. The company has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 30,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 196,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 128,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

