Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wesfarmers Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $17.30 on Monday. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.
Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.2668 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.
About Wesfarmers
Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.
Read More
