Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 189.6% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 13,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,882. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

