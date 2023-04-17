WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 181.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,299 shares during the period. WEX comprises about 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $91,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $189.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.34.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

