White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 2.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $197,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM stock opened at $1,419.98 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,030.38 and a 52-week high of $1,560.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,417.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,393.71.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

