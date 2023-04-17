Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.
Whitestone REIT Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of WSR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 135,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,601. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $453.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.
In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,650 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
