Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of WMB remained flat at $30.39 during trading hours on Friday. 2,361,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

