Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 175.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,338 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,351,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,759. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

