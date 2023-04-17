Windsor Group LTD Grows Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.32. 124,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

