Windsor Group LTD Has $20.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $50.75. 533,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

