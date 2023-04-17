Windsor Group LTD Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,013,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 577,552 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $64.48. 119,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,486. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.