Windsor Group LTD Has $816,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PRF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $174.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.