Windsor Group LTD Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.97. 4,969,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,056,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

