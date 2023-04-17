Windsor Group LTD Makes New $218,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 621,387 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 489,929 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 391,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,965. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

