Windsor Group LTD Sells 3,046 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,829,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,430,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,470,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 592.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 165,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $45.26.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

