WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.90

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 114866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $684.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 148,683 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $5,005,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

