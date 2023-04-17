WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

WNS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

