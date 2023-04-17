World Mobile Token (WMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $765,320.25

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $71.86 million and $765,320.25 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000187 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,213,487 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

