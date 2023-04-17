WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 254,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.54) to GBX 760 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.
WPP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $67.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
