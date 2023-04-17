Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $134.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.18.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Wynn Resorts stock opened at $110.99 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts
In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
