Xiao-I Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AIXI)

Xiao-I’s (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 18th. Xiao-I had issued 5,700,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $38,760,000 based on an initial share price of $6.80. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Xiao-I Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $6.14 on Monday. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
About Xiao-I
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xiao-I (AIXI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.