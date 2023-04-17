Xiao-I Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AIXI)

Xiao-I’s (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 18th. Xiao-I had issued 5,700,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $38,760,000 based on an initial share price of $6.80. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Xiao-I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $6.14 on Monday. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation is a cognitive intelligence enterprise principally in China which offers a diverse range of business solutions and services principally in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Xiao-I Corporation is based in SHANGHAI, China.

