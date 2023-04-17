Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.