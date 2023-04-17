XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 603,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,722,623.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XPEL stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.60. 177,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,784. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 142.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 84,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 193.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 65.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 143.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

