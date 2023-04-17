XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,490,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 53,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
XPeng Price Performance
Shares of XPEV traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.43. 18,510,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,528,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
