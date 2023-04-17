XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,490,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 53,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPEV traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.43. 18,510,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,528,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPeng Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Stories

