XYO (XYO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $997,695.86

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $69.39 million and $997,695.86 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,492.33 or 1.00000906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00539113 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $712,395.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.