Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,368,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,540,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of YSG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.25. 1,411,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,606. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -2.90.

About Yatsen

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. Research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Featured Stories

