Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Sells $501,160.00 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $135.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

