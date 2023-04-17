Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Sells $501,160.00 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $135.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

